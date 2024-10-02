A massive crowd of over 1,500 people gathered at Raj Bhavan Shillong before dawn on Wednesday to participate in a 5.5 km Swachhata Run, marking Gandhi Jayanti celebrations. The event, organised by Raj Bhavan and the Central Bureau of Communication, aimed to promote cleanliness awareness and the government's Swachhata Hi Seva campaign.

Governor CH Vijayashankar flagged off the run, which saw participants ranging from children to seniors braving early morning rain. The route wound through key city landmarks, starting and ending at Raj Bhavan.

Daniel L Walang clinched first place in the men's open category with a time of 17 minutes and 15 seconds, while Marqueenless Ramsiej led the women's division, completing the course in 22 minutes and 25 seconds. Special prizes were awarded to runners over 50 years old.

Following the run, Governor Vijayashankar led a tree planting initiative at Ward's Lake and Raj Bhavan as part of the nationwide "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign. The day's events also included a formal Gandhi Jayanti celebration at Durbar Hall, where the Governor paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri.

In a gesture of support for local organisations, financial assistance totalling Rs 4,44,000 was distributed to four Gandhi Kendras in the region.

The celebration featured additional activities, including an essay and art competition for local students, the launch of a National Book Trust mobile library, and exhibitions by the National Institute of Fashion Technology Shillong and the State Sericulture department.

State Minister for Animal Husbandry and Veterinary AL Hek joined other government officials in attending the day-long program, which successfully combined fitness, environmental awareness, and cultural commemoration.