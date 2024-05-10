Thousands of people from various organisations gathered in South West Garo Hills, Ampati, on May 9 to participate in a silent mass rally organised by the Meghalaya Koch Students' Union. The rally, which commenced from the Ghasura Cultural Centre and proceeded to the Deputy Commissioner's office, aimed to address the heinous gang rape incident that occurred on April 16, 2024, at Chenga Benga Mela.

According to reports, approximately 7,654 individuals from diverse organisations, including the Meghalaya Koch Association, Meghalaya Koch Women Association, All A'chik Youth Federation, Meghalaya Hajong Welfare Association, Garo Student Union, A'chik Holistic Awakening Movement, and Achik Youth Welfare Organisation, joined the rally to demand justice and call for enhanced women's safety measures within the state.

The participants marched in silence, carrying placards and banners that conveyed their outrage over the incident and their unwavering support for the victims. As the rally reached the Deputy Commissioner's office, representatives from the participating organisations submitted a memorandum urging the authorities to take swift and decisive action against the perpetrators and implement stringent measures to prevent such heinous crimes from occurring in the future.

The rally's organisers and participants expressed their determination to continue raising their voices until justice is served and concrete steps are taken to ensure the safety and dignity of women in Meghalaya.