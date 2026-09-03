Meghalaya thrash Maharashtra 3-0 in junior boys football championship

Meghalaya continued their winning run at the Junior Boys National Football Championship 2026-27 (Tier 1) for the Dr BC Roy Trophy, defeating Maharashtra 3-0 in their second Group C match in Bengaluru on September 3.

Adriel B Nongbet scored twice, while Habankhlur Lyngdoh Mawnai added another as Meghalaya picked up their second consecutive victory.

Coach Playerson Jitem Syiemlieh kept faith with the same starting XI that secured a 2-1 win over Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

Meghalaya took the lead in the 18th minute after a clearance from their half bounced into Maharashtra territory. Adriel chased down the ball while being tracked by Maharashtra defender Krishna Acharya. The Meghalaya forward got past him and hooked the ball into the net to give his side the advantage.

Adriel struck again two minutes into the second half. Habankhlur's cross from the left travelled deep into the box, with Maharashtra goalkeeper Garv Singh attempting to punch it clear. Instead, the ball fell to Adriel, who headed it into the net in the 47th minute.

Meghalaya completed the scoring five minutes later.

Aibannangkhraw Kharumnuid shaped as though he would take a long-range shot from outside the box before picking out an unmarked Habankhlur on the left. The forward controlled the opportunity and guided the ball past Garv Singh to make it 3-0.

The win takes Meghalaya to six points, level with Mizoram at the top of Group C. Mizoram, however, sit ahead on goal difference after their 7-0 demolition of Tamil Nadu earlier in the day. Mizoram have a +9 goal difference, compared with Meghalaya's +4.

Meghalaya will face Mizoram in their final group match on Saturday at 8:15am. With only the group winner advancing to the semi-finals, Meghalaya must win the match to secure their place in the knockout stage.

Meghalaya squad: Alvin Kharbani (GK), Shanborlang Khongjee (Damang Kynsai Marbaniang, 87'), Franky Kharkrang, Samuel Malieh (Habankara Blah, 87'), Wallambok Thongni, Pyrkhatlang Marbaniang, Andrew Kharsati (Mangpaka Nongkynrih, 82'), Aibannangkhraw Kharumnuid, Adriel B Nongbet (Seibok Lyngdoh, 73'), Aiborlang Mulieh (Skhemlang Marthong, 73'), Habankhlur Lyngdoh Mawnai.