The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel apprehended three individuals attempting to smuggle 1,000 kg of sugar into Bangladesh from Meghalaya's South Garo Hills district. The arrests were made on Monday near the international border in the Gasuapara area.

Acting on credible intelligence, the BSF intercepted a pick-up truck loaded with sugar, concealed under a layer of sand. The individuals failed to produce any documentation validating the legality of the consignment, leading to their immediate detention.

The seized sugar and the suspects were handed over to the customs office at Dalu for further investigation. A customs official confirmed that the trio has been formally arrested and charged under relevant smuggling laws.