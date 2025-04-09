Three drug traffickers were arrested on the Langpih-Nongstoin road in West Khasi Hills, Meghalaya, following a strategic operation by the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF). The suspects, all residents of Nongstoin area, were apprehended while returning from Assam with heroin and other contraband.

Bryan Kharbani (29), Donkerry Ryntathiang (25), and Morningstar L. Rngaid (31) were intercepted by ANTF personnel during a late-evening checkpoint at Nonglang village. Authorities recovered 15 grams of heroin along with drug paraphernalia, including vials and syringes from their vehicle, a B/R No ML 06 A 1450.

During the same operation, officers searched another vehicle driven by Kostarlin Iawphniaw (28) from Mawlai Syiem village, Eastern West Khasi Hills District, discovering 130 grams of cannabis.

All evidence was seized in the presence of independent witnesses. Mobile phones and cash were also confiscated as part of the investigation.

A case has been registered at Nongstoin Police Station under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Police officials stated that investigations are ongoing to track both backward and forward linkages in what appears to be an organised drug trafficking network.