Meghalaya Police intercepted a vehicle near Byrnihat on March 18, arresting three individuals allegedly involved in an organised human trafficking operation between Bangladesh and India.

At approximately 4:10 pm on Tuesday, authorities established a checkpoint based on intelligence about illegal border crossings. Officers stopped a vehicle (registration AS-01-FJ-4645) carrying Jannati Sheikh, a 26-year-old Bangladeshi national from Khulna, who possessed a forged Indian Aadhaar card.

The driver, Raushan Khan from Barpeta, Assam, was also arrested. During interrogation, both suspects reportedly admitted to participating in a network that transports people across the international border without valid documentation in exchange for payment.

A third suspect, 27-year-old Balajied Khongsun from Wahlyngkhat in East Khasi Hills District, was subsequently arrested based on information obtained during questioning.

Authorities have registered case number 39(03)2025 at Nongpoh Police Station under multiple sections of the BNS and Foreigners Act of 1946. Investigation continues as police work to uncover additional connections within the trafficking network.