A late-night crash claimed three lives when a Sumo vehicle veered off the road and plummeted into a deep gorge near Ratachhera Gate in Kalain on Tuesday. The driver, identified as Jabir Hossain Choudhury, and two passengers died at the scene.

Choudhury, who owned the vehicle and hailed from Sonabarighat Part II, was transporting passengers from Guwahati to Aizawl when the accident occurred. Two survivors were immediately rushed to a hospital in Umling, Meghalaya, where they are currently receiving treatment.

Border Security Force personnel joined local police in conducting rescue operations at the crash site. Authorities are working to identify the two deceased passengers who lost their lives in the tragedy.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation as officials examine the circumstances that led to the vehicle losing control at this notorious stretch of road connecting Assam and Meghalaya.