The Meghalaya Cricket Association (MCA) announced new appointments to its leadership with former Vice-President Rayonald Kharkamni stepping into the role of Honourary Secretary.

Former Electoral Officer W Khyllep declared all three candidates elected unopposed for the remainder of the 2022-2025 term. Sengnab Momin, previously serving as a Councillor, has been elevated to Vice-President.

The leadership changes were triggered when Honorary Secretary Gideon Kharkongor requested to step down during the last Annual General Meeting, citing growing professional commitments. Kharkongor will remain involved with the organization as a Member Councillor.

The appointments followed proper procedural channels, with the MCA's general body authorising the Apex Council to manage the transition. A Special General Meeting on February 1 ratified these decisions before the Electoral Officer initiated the by-election process.

All appointments align with the association's Memorandum of Association and governing regulations. The elected officials received their certificates from Khyllep, who previously served as Chief Electoral Officer for the Government of Meghalaya.