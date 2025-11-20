Meghalaya: Three labourers rescued after fatal landslide near Tura

A joint rescue team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Fire & Emergency Services pulled three labourers to safety after a landslide buried a group of workers at Danakgre on the outskirts of Tura on the morning of November 20.

Authorities said five labourers had been excavating soil for a retaining wall foundation when the slope above them abruptly gave way, trapping the workers under the debris.

Divisional Commandant Peniwel T. Sangma reported that the SDRF received an alert from district officials at 9:30am. Responders from both agencies reached the site quickly, managing to rescue three men and recover the body of another.

A fifth labourer had been taken to the hospital by co-workers before emergency teams arrived. He later died from his injuries at Tura Civil Hospital.

The Directorate of Civil Defence and Home Guards confirmed the details in its statement and said further assessments of the landslide site are underway.