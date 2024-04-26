Police have arrested three more accused in connection with the alleged assault of four minors, of which two were girls, at Gandhipara villa during the annual Chenga Benga Mela near Garobadha in South West Garo Hills district on April 16. While the incident was reported on April 18, the police initiated immediate investigation to nab the culprits.

Earlier this week, the police had held four individuals in the case wherein one minor girl was brutally raped by by a group of men, while another girl was physically assaulted. Two minor boys were beaten and harassed.

Speaking to India Today NE, Vikash Kumar, the Superintendent of Police (SP) for South West Garo Hills (SWGH), Ampati shared information of the breakthrough. He said, “We have nabbed three more accused in the case after arresting four individuals a few days ago. The investigation to arrest the culprits who are on the run is underway.”

Further, the SWGH SP also informed that members of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) will visit the South West Garo Hills district on April 27. “The NCPCR team will form a committee to look into the case,” he added.

When asked if the investigation would be completed soon, Kumar expressed hope and ascertained that the police is trying its best to crack the case and file a final chargesheet soon.



Earlier, the SWGH SP had told India Today NE that the four victims had been wrongfully confined at a location approximately 250 meters from the Chenga Benga Mela venue. The minors had gone to the location on their own. He further stated that medical reports and statements from the victims confirmed they were tied and mentally tortured, with one subjected to rape.