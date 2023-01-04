Three more MLAs which includes one cabinet minister of Meghalaya government will be soon joining chief minister Conrad Sangma led National People’s Party (NPP).

The three MLAs who will be joining NPP this week are cabinet minister and Mylliem Legislator Hamletson Dohling, Umsning MLA Jason Sawkmie Mawlong and Sohiong and former Cabinet Minister Samlin Malngiang.

As per reports, Mylliem Legislator Hamletson Dohling will be joining the NPP on Saturday that is on January 7, Umsning MLA Jason Sawkmie Mawlong will be joining NPP on Friday, January 6 and Sohiong and former Cabinet Minister Samlin Malngiang will be joining on January 10.

Dohling is expected to tender his resignation today, January 4, in front of the Legislative Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh.

Hamletson and Jason are from the People Democratic Party (PDF) while Malngiang is from the Hill State People’s Party (HSPDP).

Ahead of state assembly election, suspended Congress MLA Kimfa Marbaniang joined the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) on December 29.

Further, the Meghalaya Chief Minister and NPP National president Conrad Sangma welcomed Kimfa Marbaniang to the party fold.

"Together, we will continue to serve the people of West Khasi Hills and the border areas and ensure we take them towards greater progress," said Conrad Sangma.

Earlier on December 19, Congress MLA of East Shillong Constituency, Dr Ampareen Lyngdoh tendered her resignation from the party.

In a letter addressed to the President of the Indian National Congress, Mallikarjun Kharge, Lyngdoh said that she has been a staunch supporter and foot soldier of the Indian National Congress and the party gave her the opportunity to serve the people of Meghalaya as a Minister and as a representative of my East Shillong constituency and also appointed her as Secretary of the All India Congress Committee and that she is grateful for the party's support thus far but, however, due to the recent developments within the party led her to believe that it has lost its sense of direction.

Also read : Meghalaya suspended Congress MLA Kimfa Marbaniang joins NPP