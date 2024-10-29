Three distinguished faculty members from North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) have been named among the Top 2% Scientists of the World by Stanford University, USA.

The honoured researchers from NEHU include Prof AK Chandra from the Department of Chemistry, Prof Timir Tripathi from the Department of Zoology, and Dr Shruti Shukla from the Department of Nanotechnology. This recognition is based on a rigorous analysis of citation impact from the Scopus database, which highlights scholars whose research has significantly influenced their respective fields.

Prof AK Chandra is a leading figure in the field of theoretical and computational chemistry, having made invaluable contributions to the understanding of complex molecular systems. Prof Timir Tripathi has garnered international acclaim in the realm of biochemistry and biophysics, particularly in the study of protein structure and drug discovery.

Dr Shruti Shukla's research focuses on the synthesis, characterisation, and application of nanostructures in areas such as drug delivery, environmental cleanup, and the development of advanced materials.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Prabha Shankar Shukla expressed his pride in this achievement, stating, "The inclusion of our faculty members in Stanford University's Top 2% Scientists of the World list is a testament to the high standards of research and innovation which is promoted at NEHU."

"The work of these scientists represents our dedication to contributing to global scientific advancements. Their recognition is a reflection of the broader mission of NEHU to encourage excellence in research and inspire future generations of scholars," he added.

The Top 2% Scientists list, curated by Stanford University, provides a global ranking of researchers based on several citation indicators and the impact of their published work as indexed in the Scopus database.