Three of the four victims found dead with severe injuries in Umpleng, East Jaintia Hills, have been identified by authorities. The latest identification reveals that one of the deceased is Rajesh Rai, a 26-year-old from Dharan Sunsari, Koshi Anchal, Nepal.

Previously, two other victims were identified as Ravi Rai, 23, from Elam, Mechipradesh, Nepal, and Nasar Kyndait, 33, from Dkhiah East in East Jaintia Hills. The fourth victim remains unidentified.

The gruesome discovery was made on the morning of July 6 by labourers working in a remote area behind the Umpleng market. All four male victims were found with their hands bound by rope and bearing signs of extreme violence. One victim's head was nearly severed.