Three men found guilty of gang rape in East Khasi Hills have been sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment following a judgment delivered by the court of Additional Deputy Commissioner (Judicial), DR Kharbteng, on June 2, 2025.

The convicts—Marwello Lawai, Elipsing Lawai, and Rakesh Marboh—were charged in connection with a 2022 case registered at Mawrynkneng police station. They were convicted under Section 376D of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for gang rape, in addition to Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 343 (wrongful confinement).

The court awarded one year of simple imprisonment for the lesser charges and imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh each along with 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for the gang rape conviction. Failure to pay the fine will result in an additional two months of simple imprisonment.

The case was investigated by Woman Police Sub-Inspector KD Sangma, who is currently with the Directorate of Infiltration.