Meghalaya: Thunderstorm batters South West Garo Hills, 12 houses damaged

A severe thunderstorm lashed parts of Meghalaya’s South West Garo Hills district, leaving at least 12 houses damaged across 10 villages, officials said on April 27.

According to district authorities, the storm, accompanied by strong winds and lightning, struck on Sunday night, affecting several areas under Rerapara, Zikzak, and Purakhasia blocks.

Rerapara block was among the worst affected, where four houses were partially damaged and one house was completely destroyed due to the intensity of the storm. In Zikzak, five houses suffered partial damage, while two houses were partially damaged in Purakhasia block.

Despite the widespread damage to property, no casualties or injuries were reported.

The storm also caused damage to infrastructure, with a solar panel at Mellim Primary Health Centre being dislodged. Power lines were brought down in several areas, and the approach road to the Deputy Commissioner’s office was temporarily blocked due to debris.

Officials said power supply was restored shortly after the storm subsided, and efforts are underway to clear affected roads and restore normalcy.

The district administration is closely monitoring the situation and has initiated steps to assist affected families and repair damaged infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rainfall across most parts of Meghalaya over the next four days. Disaster management authorities have issued warnings, urging residents to remain alert and take necessary precautions.