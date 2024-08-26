Authorities have warned against ticket resale for the upcoming Durand Cup semi-final match, urging fans to report any such activity to the Meghalaya Police. The Department of Sports and Youth Affairs emphasised this point in a press release on August 25 addressing public concerns about ticket sales and crowd management for the highly anticipated clash between Shillong Lajong FC and North East United FC.

Set for today, August 26, at the JN Stadium in Shillong, the match has generated unprecedented demand for tickets. All official tickets feature holograms to ensure authenticity, and only ticket holders with genuine passes will be permitted entry into the stadium.

The 15,000-seat venue is now completely sold out, prompting officials to establish fan parks across Shillong and various districts to accommodate the overflow of supporters. These alternative viewing locations include Malki Sports Ground, Madan Saw in Golf Links, and Police Point Parking Lot in Laitumkhrah, among others.

To manage crowd control, individuals without tickets are advised to avoid the stadium vicinity after 12 pm on match day. The government has also disclosed that some rows in the North, South, and East stands were kept unsold to ensure safety and comply with national football protocols.