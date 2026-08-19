Meghalaya ties up with Spices Board to boost sustainable spice cultivation
The Meghalaya Basin Management Agency and the Spices Board have signed an MoU to deepen technical cooperation on spice cultivation in the state. The partnership targets black pepper, large cardamom and cinnamon to expand high-value agri-based livelihoods.
- The agreement was signed on August 19 under an ADB-funded project
- Black pepper, large cardamom and cinnamon were identified as priority crops
- The board will guide scientific methods and sustainable cultivation practices
The Meghalaya Basin Management Agency (MBMA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Spices Board, Government of India, to expand technical cooperation in sustainable spice cultivation across Meghalaya.
The agreement was signed on August 19 under the Asian Development Bank-funded Integrated Eco-tourism and Sustainable Agri-based Livelihood Development Project.
The partnership will focus on three crops — black pepper, large cardamom and cinnamon. The Spices Board will provide technical expertise and guidance on scientific and sustainable cultivation practices.
The initiative is aimed at developing high-value spice-based livelihoods and creating additional agri-based economic opportunities for communities in the state.
The MoU was signed by MBMA executive director Gavede Sachin Shankar and Spices Board secretary M S Manivannan, in the presence of ADB IESALD Project Director D Vijay Kumar and officials from both organisations.
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