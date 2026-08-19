Meghalaya ties up with Spices Board to boost sustainable spice cultivation

The Meghalaya Basin Management Agency (MBMA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Spices Board, Government of India, to expand technical cooperation in sustainable spice cultivation across Meghalaya.

The agreement was signed on August 19 under the Asian Development Bank-funded Integrated Eco-tourism and Sustainable Agri-based Livelihood Development Project.

The partnership will focus on three crops — black pepper, large cardamom and cinnamon. The Spices Board will provide technical expertise and guidance on scientific and sustainable cultivation practices.

The initiative is aimed at developing high-value spice-based livelihoods and creating additional agri-based economic opportunities for communities in the state.

The MoU was signed by MBMA executive director Gavede Sachin Shankar and Spices Board secretary M S Manivannan, in the presence of ADB IESALD Project Director D Vijay Kumar and officials from both organisations.