Meghalaya has fortified its border security with Assam and Bangladesh, setting up a total of 187 polling stations along the interstate border with Assam and 140 polling stations along the international border with Bangladesh. This move comes amidst concerns of illicit activities potentially influencing the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking at a press conference, B.D.R. Tiwari, the chief electoral officer of Meghalaya, stated that prior to the announcement of the Model Code of Conduct for the Lok Sabha election, the total seizure amounted to Rs. 33.45 crores and after the implementation of the MCC, the seizure amount was reduced to Rs. 4.06 crores.

“The total seizure now stands at Rs. 37.45 crores, encompassing cash, liquor, drugs, and freebies," clarified Dr. Tiwari.

Elaborating on the security measures undertaken, Tiwari emphasized the establishment of 187 polling stations along the interstate border with Assam and 140 polling stations along the international border with Bangladesh.

"We have 164 polling stations where polling parties have to traverse through Assam. These matters were previously discussed in a Chief Secretaries meeting between Assam and Meghalaya to ensure smooth and free elections. All state and central agencies are actively involved. Flying squads and Static Surveillance Teams (SSTs) have been deployed, and intensified checking at checkpoints is underway," he added.

The concerted efforts of Meghalaya's electoral machinery, in collaboration with law enforcement agencies, aim to curb any nefarious activities that may undermine the sanctity of the electoral process, ensuring a fair and transparent election in the region.