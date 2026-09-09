Meghalaya tightens migrant worker registration, launches amended rules

Meghalaya Labour Minister Methodius Dkhar on September 9 launched amended rules for the registration and protection of migrant workers, saying the framework would help the government identify their workplaces and provide assistance during emergencies.

Speaking at a state-level launch-cum-orientation programme on the amended Meghalaya Identification, Registration, Safety and Security of Migrant Workers (MIRSS) Rules, 2020, Dkhar said registration should strengthen worker welfare without creating unnecessary hurdles for workers or employers.

“Registration is important because it enables the government to know where migrant workers are employed and to assist them during emergencies,” Dkhar said, adding that the process should not become a tool for harassment.

The amended rules were launched at the State Guest House, Tara Ghar, along with an e-payment gateway for fines and a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for implementing the MIRSS Amendment Act and Rules.

Dkhar called for coordinated efforts among the police, district administration, employers, contractors, trade unions, civil society organisations and migrant workers to ensure effective implementation.

He asked deputy commissioners and district-level officials to work closely with Labour Department officials, while stressing that awareness, facilitation, inspection and enforcement would remain key priorities.

The amended framework also provides for closer coordination between police and labour authorities. Dkhar said complaints involving harassment, intimidation, discrimination, physical injury or other unlawful acts against migrant workers should be promptly registered and investigated in accordance with law.

The minister also called for greater coordination between Meghalaya and the states from which migrant workers originate, particularly on identification, verification, emergency assistance and welfare.

He said employers, contractors, industries and business establishments had a responsibility to ensure the safety of migrant workers and facilitate their access to benefits and protections available under government regulations.

“Migrant workers contribute significantly to Meghalaya's economy and are engaged in construction, infrastructure, healthcare, hospitality, agriculture and manufacturing. Their safety and welfare must remain a priority,” Dkhar said.

He also stressed that the registration process must protect workers’ privacy and dignity. Information collected under the system should be used only for legitimate public purposes and handled responsibly, he said.