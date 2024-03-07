In anticipation of the upcoming Parliamentary elections in Meghalaya, the opposition Trinamool Congress (TMC) has taken decisive steps by forming an election committee, with the state party president, Charles Pyngrope, at the helm.

The newly established nine-member panel is poised to play a pivotal role in orchestrating the TMC's campaign strategy and organizational framework for the forthcoming polls. Led by Pyngrope, the committee comprises seasoned political figures and promising newcomers, all geared towards steering the party towards electoral success.

A notable appointment within the committee is Miani D Shira, daughter of former chief minister Mukul Sangma, who assumes the role of secretary.