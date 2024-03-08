Winnerson Sangma, a close associate of TMC leader Mukul Sangma, switched his political allegiance to the BJP on Friday.

This move has sparked speculation that more TMC members may follow suit. Despite his departure from TMC, Winnerson expressed his enduring loyalty to Mukul Sangma.

He also noted the growing strength of the BJP in Meghalaya, predicting that more individuals will join the party in the coming days.

“In Garo Hills, the acceptance of BJP is growing; there are several leaders who have shown faith and confidence in the party and are ready to join after me," said the leader.



Also Read: Meghalaya: TMC forms election panel ahead of LS polls

Meanwhile, in anticipation of the upcoming Parliamentary elections in Meghalaya, the opposition Trinamool Congress (TMC) has taken decisive steps by forming an election committee, with the state party president, Charles Pyngrope, at the helm.

The newly established nine-member panel is poised to play a pivotal role in orchestrating the TMC's campaign strategy and organizational framework for the forthcoming polls. Led by Pyngrope, the committee comprises seasoned political figures and promising newcomers, all geared towards steering the party towards electoral success.