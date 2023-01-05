Chokpot MLA of the Trinamool Congress Lazarus M Sangma has been rushed to the hospital on January 4 night after sustaining injuries when his car rammed the wall of ICFAI University at Tura.

The campus of the university is located at Balonggre, on the outskirts of Tura, West Garo Hills District.

The incident happened on 3rd January night when the MLA Lazarus was driving his Mahindra bolero jeep, number ML08 H 7639, along with another man as occupant.

He allegedly was driving the vehicle at high speed and lost control.

The bolero broke through the ICFAI wall causing extensive damage to it and the vehicle itself.

Both Lazarus (45 years) and his companion identified as Tengsrang CH Momin (40 years) of Dobasipara, Tura, have been admitted to Tura civil hospital with injuries.

It needs mention here, the state is gearing up for assembly elections as political parties are preparing for the same.

Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister and National People’s Party (NPP) national vice president Prestone Tynsong on Tuesday, December 6 expressed confidence that his party will form the government on its own in 2023.

When asked, the NPP leader said that he doesn’t see other political parties as a threat nor should they also see NPP as a threat because elections in Meghalaya are totally different.

“I keep telling you that elections are totally different in Meghalaya. People of Meghalaya, when they decide to vote for any candidate, it is done according to their own choice, according to their relationship, their closeness with that particular candidate – so the question of party here is secondary. But primarily, I am telling you, that winning election in the state of Meghalaya, I have seen and I have done my research, people do not elect the candidate on the basis of party line but they elect on the basis on their personal line,” he said.

Also read : Meghalaya: Three more MLAs to join CM Conrad Sangma led National People’s Party this week