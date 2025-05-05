The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will declare the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) results today, May 5, for all streams — Science, Commerce, Vocational, and Arts.

A total of 29,770 students appeared for the exams this year, which were held between March 1 and March 27 across the state.

As per the board, 23,266 students appeared in the Arts stream, 3,959 in Science, 2,524 in Commerce, and 21 in the Vocational stream.

Students can access their results by logging into the official MBOSE website.

In 2024, the overall pass percentage stood at 79.76 percent. The performance this year will be closely watched to see if there’s an improvement in pass rates across streams.

Meanwhile, results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination, 2025 were announced with an overall pass percentage of 87.10 per cent.