Meghalaya to begin Census 2027 self-enumeration drive from May 1 in digital first

Meghalaya will launch the self-enumeration phase of Census 2027 from May 1, marking a major shift toward a fully digital census process in the state.

Director of Census Operations Meghalaya Biswajit Pegu said the upcoming census would be a landmark exercise, as India’s first fully digital census.

“For the first time, the entire Census process from enumeration to data analysis will be conducted digitally using mobile applications and the Census Management and Monitoring System portal,” Pegu said.

He informed that citizens would have the option to undertake self-enumeration through an online platform from May 1 to May 15.

Under this system, individuals can fill in household details themselves, after which the information will be verified by enumerators during house-to-house visits.

According to officials, the House Listing Operations (HLO) will be carried out from May 16 to June 14, during which enumerators will collect data on housing conditions, household assets and basic amenities through a structured questionnaire.

Pegu said the digital transformation would significantly improve transparency, speed up data accuracy and enable faster processing of results.

Census 2027 will be conducted in two phases, with the Population Enumeration scheduled for February 2027 and the reference date fixed as March 1, 2027.

He added that the exercise is being conducted under the provisions of the Census Act, 1948 and the Census Rules, 1990, ensuring confidentiality of personal data.

“No individual or household-level data will be disclosed, and only aggregated data will be released,” Pegu said.

To support the exercise, around 9,000 enumerators and supervisors will be deployed across Meghalaya, backed by a multi-layered monitoring mechanism.

Joint Director Subhash Chatterjee said a national toll-free helpline has also been launched to assist citizens. The helpline will provide guidance on census procedures, answer queries and help ensure smooth participation.

Officials urged residents to actively take part in the self-enumeration process and extend full cooperation to field enumerators to ensure reliable and accurate data for planning and development.

The rollout of the digital census in Meghalaya is being seen as a significant administrative milestone, with authorities expecting improved efficiency and wider public participation.