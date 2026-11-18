The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced a Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls in Meghalaya, with the updated final voter list scheduled to be published on January 20, 2027.

The exercise, which will use January 1, 2027, as the qualifying date, aims to include eligible voters missing from the electoral rolls, particularly young people and first-time voters.

According to the schedule issued by the Election Commission, the integrated draft electoral rolls will be published on December 1, 2026. Voters will be able to file claims and objections from December 1 to December 31, while the disposal process is scheduled to be completed by January 14, 2027.

The revision will also cover the rationalisation and rearrangement of polling stations, which must be completed by November 23, 2026.

Citizens who have turned or will turn 18 on or before January 1, 2027, can apply for inclusion in the electoral rolls, provided they meet the prescribed eligibility criteria.

Those who will attain the age of 18 on April 1, July 1 or October 1, 2027, can also submit advance applications, which will be processed during the respective qualifying-date quarters.

During the claims and objections period, eligible citizens can use Form 6 to seek inclusion in the electoral rolls, while overseas Indian electors can apply through Form 6A. Form 7 can be used to raise objections to the inclusion or deletion of names, and Form 8 is meant for changes in residence, correction of personal details, replacement of voter identity cards and marking persons with disabilities.

Applications can be submitted online through the Voters' Services Portal or the ECINET mobile application. Voters can also approach Electoral Registration Officers, Assistant Electoral Registration Officers and Booth Level Officers to submit applications offline.

The Election Commission has clarified that furnishing Aadhaar details is voluntary and applications cannot be rejected solely because an applicant has not submitted Aadhaar information.

As part of the exercise, polling stations will undergo physical verification to assess accessibility and convenience. The Commission has directed that polling stations should ordinarily have no more than 1,200 electors, unless prior approval is obtained. Voters should also not ordinarily have to travel more than two kilometres or cross natural barriers to reach their designated polling stations.

The Meghalaya Chief Electoral Officer's office, along with district election authorities, will organise enrolment drives targeting women, senior citizens, persons with disabilities, homeless people, migrant workers and other vulnerable groups. Help desks will also be established at district or Assembly constituency levels, with special enrolment camps planned wherever necessary.

Recognised national and state political parties will be involved in the revision process and asked to appoint Booth Level Agents to assist in identifying eligible voters who have not yet enrolled. Lists of claims and objections will be shared with the parties every week.

The Chief Electoral Officer has urged residents to check their names and personal details when the draft electoral rolls are published on December 1 and submit any necessary claims or objections before the December 31 deadline.