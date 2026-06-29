Meghalaya to begin house-to-house voter verification under Special Intensive Revision from June 30

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Meghalaya will commence on June 30, with booth-level officers (BLOs) set to begin a month-long house-to-house verification exercise across the state, election officials said.

As part of the exercise, BLOs will visit households in all Assembly constituencies from June 30 to July 29 to distribute self-enumeration forms to voters whose names appeared in the 2005 electoral rolls, which the Election Commission has adopted as the baseline for the revision.

Officials said the verification drive is aimed at updating the electoral rolls by ensuring that eligible voters are correctly included and records remain accurate.

East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner Abhilash Baranwal appealed to residents to cooperate with the verification process, stressing that the objective of the exercise is "to include, not exclude" eligible voters.

The month-long campaign is part of the Election Commission's efforts to maintain updated and error-free electoral rolls ahead of future elections.