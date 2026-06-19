Meghalaya to begin intensive revision of electoral rolls from June 20

Meghalaya will launch a state-wide Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls from June 20, with booth-level officers (BLOs) set to conduct door-to-door verification across the state to update voter records.

Chief Electoral Officer BDR Tiwari said the exercise would begin with a preparatory phase from June 20 to June 29, followed by house-to-house verification between June 30 and July 29.

“The starting phase will be from June 20 to June 29. Thereafter, from June 30 to July 29, BLOs will conduct house visits,” Tiwari said.

The revision aims to ensure electoral rolls remain accurate by enrolling newly eligible voters, removing the names of deceased or relocated electors, and correcting existing entries through field verification.

According to the schedule, the draft electoral roll will be published on August 5. Voters will then have a month to submit claims and objections until September 4.

“Draft publication will be on August 5, and from August 5 to September 4 the period will be for claims and objections,” the CEO said.

The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on October 7, while October 1 has been fixed as the qualifying date for the revision exercise.

“The final publication of the electoral roll will be on October 7, and the qualifying date for the SIR will be October 1,” Tiwari added.

Emphasising the importance of the exercise, the CEO said the revision would be carried out in line with the Election Commission’s guidelines to maintain the integrity of the electoral database.

“We are undertaking this SIR exercise as per schedule. Our methods and machinery will ensure that no eligible voter is left out and no ineligible voter is included,” he said.

The statewide verification drive is expected to help authorities identify changes in voter eligibility and ensure the rolls are updated ahead of future elections.