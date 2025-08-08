Meghalaya to build India's first dedicated slalom course with Rs 21 crore investment

Meghalaya is set to create India's only dedicated slalom course, marking a significant milestone for the country's water sports infrastructure. The state cabinet has approved the acquisition of 14.6 acres of land along the Umtham River in Ri Bhoi district for this groundbreaking project.

The facility will be developed through a Rs 21 crore investment, with land being acquired from the Meghalaya Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation (MIDFC). Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced that the project positions Meghalaya as a pioneer in specialised water sports facilities.

According to Sangma, it would be the only course of its kind in the entire country once it was fully completed in terms of the overall development that took place there.

The Umtham River location has already proven its worth as a water sports destination. Athletes training in this area helped Meghalaya secure five medals at the recent National Games, demonstrating the region's natural advantages for slalom, canoeing, and kayaking competitions.

The comprehensive development plan includes more than just the slalom course infrastructure. The chief minister explained, highlighting the project's environmental considerations, that there were about 14 acres of area, which included about 8–9 acres of tree plantation across the streets, which was coming up as a package.

This facility addresses a critical gap in India's sports infrastructure. Currently, athletes must train abroad or in makeshift facilities to develop slalom skills. The dedicated course will provide Indian water sports enthusiasts with world-class training opportunities without leaving the country.

The project represents Meghalaya's broader strategy to leverage its natural water resources for sports tourism and athletic development. With numerous rivers and favourable topography, the state is positioning itself as India's water sports hub.

Beyond athletic benefits, the facility is expected to attract national and international competitions, boosting tourism revenue and creating employment opportunities in the region. The slalom course could also serve as a training ground for Olympic hopefuls, potentially elevating India's performance in international water sports competitions.