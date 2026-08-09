Meghalaya to build new state house in Navi Mumbai as demand rises for accommodation

Meghalaya has begun construction of a new state house at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai, aimed at providing accommodation and support to the growing number of people from the state visiting Mumbai for healthcare, education, business and other purposes.

The foundation stone for the facility was laid jointly by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, following the formal handover of 2,071.67 square metres of land by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), the Maharashtra government agency.

The new facility is expected to address the limitations of the existing Meghalaya House at Vashi, which has been operating with only 12 rooms since it was established in 2008.

The Vashi facility has faced increasing demand, particularly from patients and their attendants travelling to Mumbai for treatment at Tata Memorial Hospital. It is also used by students, government officials, entrepreneurs, sportspersons and tourists from Meghalaya.

Speaking at the foundation stone ceremony, Sangma said the project had been made possible through the support of the Maharashtra government, CIDCO and local representatives. He described securing land for the facility in Mumbai as a significant achievement given the city's limited availability of land.

"For us as a State of Meghalaya, today almost feels like a dream," Sangma said, thanking the Maharashtra government for helping make the project possible.

He said the new facility was intended primarily for the people of Meghalaya and would cater to the state's growing presence in Maharashtra. People from Meghalaya have established a presence in the state across sectors including healthcare, education, business, music, sports and entrepreneurship.

Fadnavis said the new Meghalaya House would further strengthen the longstanding people-to-people ties between Maharashtra and Meghalaya. He noted that Mumbai and Pune have become important destinations for students, artists and professionals from the Northeast.

He also highlighted the cultural links between the two states, particularly Meghalaya's association with music and Mumbai's position as a major centre for the country's music industry.

The Kharghar site, spread across 2,071.67 square metres, is located in an area that is emerging as a hub for technology, innovation and data centres.

Meghalaya Chief Secretary Shakil P Ahammed said the project was the result of sustained cooperation between the governments of Meghalaya and Maharashtra, with CIDCO and other state departments playing a key role in facilitating the land transfer.

Cyril V D Diengdoh, Commissioner and Secretary of Meghalaya's General Administration Department, said the location would allow the new facility to serve both as accommodation for people from Meghalaya and as a base supporting the state's growing engagement with Maharashtra.

The foundation stone ceremony also featured a performance by Khmih Creative Society under the Chief Minister's Meghalaya Grassroots Music Programme, showcasing music from the state.

The new Meghalaya House is expected to significantly expand Meghalaya's accommodation capacity in the Mumbai region and provide a dedicated facility for residents travelling to the city for medical care, education, official work, business and tourism.