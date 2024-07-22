A state-of-the-art synthetic football turf is set to be constructed at Rongranggre Government Higher Secondary School in Williamnagar, East Garo Hills district of Meghalaya.

Public Health Engineering Minister Marcuise Marak laid the foundation stone for the project, which is valued at Rs 11,55,77,000.

The initiative, spearheaded by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma's administration, aims to provide top-notch facilities for the region's youth and athletes.

The project includes a FIFA-standard turf, a VIP rostrum, and changing rooms, meeting international standards for football infrastructure.

The ceremony was attended by key officials, including Vibhor Agarwal, the Deputy Commissioner of East Garo Hills, the school's Principal, and the District Sports Officer of East Garo Hills.