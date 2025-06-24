Meghalaya to build Rs 51.7 crore skywalk in Mawkdok to boost tourism, local economy

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has confirmed that the state will begin construction of a Rs 51.7 crore skywalk in Mawkdok, East Khasi Hills, following the completion of the tendering process. The project is scheduled to start after the monsoon season.

The announcement came during Sangma’s visit to Mawkdok on Monday under the “CM Connect” programme, aimed at strengthening government engagement with local communities. The skywalk is being pitched as a major tourism infrastructure initiative that is expected to significantly transform the region's appeal.

The skywalk will feature a 40-metre-long walkway, including a 7-metre-wide cantilever section that will extend over the valley, offering expansive views of the surrounding landscape. Officials say this will make it one of the longest cantilever skywalks in India.

"This is a project that will change the face of tourism in the area and create new opportunities for the local economy," Chief Minister Sangma said during his address to the villagers.

Mawkdok, a popular viewpoint located along the Sohra tourism circuit, is already a frequent stop for visitors en route to Cherrapunji. The upcoming skywalk is expected to enhance the destination’s appeal further, encouraging longer stays and increased tourist spending.

The project was initially announced in November 2023 at the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival, where Sangma and Union DONER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia laid its foundation. At the time, Sangma highlighted the state’s vision: “Tourism is a very important part of our overall strategy for the region. We are hopeful that the DoNER Ministry would continue to support the region to promote tourism.”