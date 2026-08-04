Meghalaya to clear July salaries of former MGNREGA staff, pending dues under review

The State Rural Employment Society (SRES), Meghalaya, on August 4 clarified that salaries of all former MGNREGA employees, now working under the VB-GRAM-G/VB-REGLMS programme, for July 2026 will be released within the next two days after receiving administrative sanctions from the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD).

In a press release, SRES said the transition from MGNREGA to the new rural livelihood programme had led to certain challenges in clearing salaries, travel allowances (TA/DA) and other administrative expenses.

The agency stated that staff awaiting salaries for April-June 2026 or May-June 2026 would receive their dues once the pending administrative component is released by the Ministry of Rural Development. It added that the state government is in constant coordination with the Centre to expedite the release of funds.

SRES further said that if the sanctions from the Centre are delayed, the Meghalaya government will provide interim financial relief through its own resources to ensure staff are not adversely affected.

The agency noted that a similar arrangement had been made in 2025, when salaries for one to two months were paid using state funds while awaiting central assistance.

According to the release, salaries have already been cleared up to March 2026, and in some districts up to April 2026, with efforts underway to settle all remaining dues at the earliest.