Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma met with Toshiaki Nishikawa, Chairman of Asean One, to discuss establishing a Japanese language academy in Shillong and creating employment pathways for Meghalaya residents in Japan.

The meeting concluded with plans for a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the northeastern state and the Japan-based recruitment agency, which will facilitate the deployment of trained human resources from Meghalaya to various sectors in Japan.

"Glad that this ongoing fruitful partnership between India and Japan through Meghalaya is helping Japan bridge the human resource gap and helping young people of the state get experience and employment in Japan," wrote Chief Minister Sangma, in a post on Twitter.

The initiative builds on previous successful placements of Meghalayan workers in Japan, particularly in the healthcare sector. The proposed Japanese language academy aims to prepare more candidates with the necessary linguistic and cultural skills to excel in the Japanese work environment.

"Overseas placements offer tremendous income and career growth opportunities for our youth. The success of our nurses working in Japan is a clear testament to this potential," Sangma noted.

The Chief Minister emphasised the long-term benefits of international work experience for the state's workforce. "I strongly encourage young people to explore these global opportunities to build a brighter and prosperous career," he added.

This collaboration comes as Japan faces significant workforce shortages due to its ageing population, while Meghalaya seeks to expand employment opportunities for its young population beyond the state's borders.

Officials indicated that further details about the academy's curriculum, capacity, and recruitment processes would be announced following the formal signing of the MoU.