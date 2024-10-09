The Meghalaya government will complete the relocation process of street vendors from Khyndailad, popularly known as Police Bazar, in two phases by mid-November, announced Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh.

Speaking to reporters, Lyngdoh said that the process which will be carried out in two phases aims issuance of permits for the vendors which are approximately 200 to 250 in number.

Meanwhile, the government will also kickstart the procedure of adding special areas and footpaths for pedestrians.

The minister informed that Khyndailad will be covered in the first phase of the relocation process while in the second, the government will cover Laitumkhrah.

Furthermore, Lyngdoh also stated that the government has identified three locations for shifting the vendors.

Meanwhile, Lyngdoh addressed worries about unregistered vendors, stating that the government has begun the process of registering vendors for a year, further adding that only those meeting established criteria will be included in the list of qualified vendors eligible for rehabilitation.

In June, this year street vendors operating in the Shillong Municipality area were urged to report to the office of the Chairperson of the Town Vending Committee within 15 days for registration, following the completion of an in-situ survey conducted by the authorities.

The Provisional Town Vending Committee and the Shillong Municipal Board have issued a press release announcing that the survey, carried out in accordance with the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act 2014 and the Meghalaya Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending Schemes 2023), has been concluded.