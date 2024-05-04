Meghalaya government has planned to deploy approximately 300 cameras equipped with facial recognition technology across Shillong. According to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, the installation of these cameras aims to serve as a deterrent to lawbreakers.

Funds totaling Rs 150 crore have been allocated under the Smart City project for the establishment of the Integrated Control and Command Centre (ICCC), CM Sangma stated. "Work is already underway, with high-level cameras being installed at various junctions. Close to 300 cameras will be deployed citywide, bolstered by facial recognition software," he added.

The chief minister mentioned that by July, the inauguration of the integrated command centre is anticipated. It would include over 300 cameras equipped with facial recognition software. He stressed that while comprehensive detection could not be assured, the mere presence of these cameras would serve as a strong deterrent. Sangma also noted that with the expansion of the camera network, people would become increasingly aware of being under surveillance.

He expressed confidence in the initiative's ability to reduce incidents and criminal activities. Despite recognising the impracticality of achieving complete elimination due to spatial constraints, Sangma stated they would begin with the deployment and gradually expand it in the future