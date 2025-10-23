Meghalaya to face Chhattisgarh in Sub-Junior Boys National Football opener

Meghalaya will take on hosts Chhattisgarh in their opening match of the Sub-Junior Boys National Football Championship (Tier 2) on October 26 in Narainpur, Chhattisgarh.

Drawn in Group C, Meghalaya will compete alongside Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. With only the top team from each of the four groups advancing to the semifinals, every fixture will be vital for the young Meghalaya squad determined to make an impact on the national stage.

The 20-member team, accompanied by their support staff, departed for Narainpur on Wednesday. The side is led by head coach Dapmon Tariang, with Teibor Dohling serving as assistant coach, Kmenlang Shylla as manager, and Elderson Warbah as physio.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Jordan Adam Kharkongor, Elvin Joe Kharsahnoh, Davidson Lyngdoh Marshillong

Defenders: Damebandon Mawkhroh, Darren Jason Nongpyiur, Ferdinand Kharkrang, Garetbarry Marbaniang, Raphael Aldrich Nongkhlaw, Ronald Vicky Star Wahlang, Marbiang Marwein

Midfielders: Iaishanborlang Khongjee, Kalmilus Marthong, Ksandor Rapsang, Lingson Janal, Macstar Nongkynrih, Manlongkhraw Wahlang, Pynsandame Kharbuli, Samuel Lambha Mawthoh

Forwards: Shiborlang Dkhar, Wanpyndapbor Nongsiej

The team will aim to start their campaign strongly as they seek to qualify for the knockout stage and bring pride to Meghalaya.