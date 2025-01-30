Meghalaya will play their last Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Elite Group A match against Mumbai at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai starting today.

The Meghalaya senior men's team selectors have named a largely unchanged 15-member squad, with only Kishan Lyngdoh returning in place of Wanlambok Nongkhlaw.

Mumbai will be without some big names as India stars Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer have rejoined the national team ahead of the upcoming ODI matches against England.

However, Mumbai will still be formidable opponents and be captained by India international Ajinkya Rahane. Mumbai need to win this match by a big margin to qualify for the next round and will not give Meghalaya any leeway.

Meghalaya squad for Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Match 7: Akash Kumar Choudhary (C), Anish Charak, Kishan Lyngdoh, Himan Phukan, Arpit Bhatewara (WK), Bamanbha Shangpliang, Bijon Dey, Dippu Sangma (VC), Jaskirat Singh Sachdeva, Pringsang Sangma, Nishanta Chakraborty, Md Nafees Siddique, Ajay Duhan (BCCI approved guest player), Sumit Kumar (BCCI approved guest player), Anirudh B (BCCI approved guest player)

Standbys: Arien B Sangma, Chengkam Sangma, Riboklang Hynniewta, Lerry G Sangma

Support staff: Prabhakar Bairgond (Head Coach), Moisten Ch Marak (Assistant Coach), Surojit Biswas (Physio), Vikash Singh Chauhan (Trainer), Dister Marbaniang (Manager)