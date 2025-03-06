Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced that his government will constitute a committee to examine the long-standing demand for establishing Tura as a Winter Capital.

The announcement came during an Assembly debate following a resolution moved by Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma on March 6.

According to the Chief Minister, the committee will include representatives from all political parties, stakeholders, civil society members, and community leaders who will conduct extensive consultations on the matter.

The proposal envisions temporarily shifting the executive wing of the government, including ministers and the chief secretary, to Tura for part of the year, along with holding some assembly sessions in the region.

During the debate, Sangma emphasised the emotional significance of the issue, particularly for the Garo community. "This may be one of the most difficult and complex responses I have to give. It is extremely challenging to stand here at this moment as the Chief Minister, as a party leader, as an MLA, as a citizen of Meghalaya, and as a Garo individual," he told the Assembly.

Sangma revealed that he had personally engaged with organisations advocating for a winter capital despite security concerns. "Last year, there was another strike, and I personally appealed to the members of these organisations to initiate dialogue and discussion," he said. "Despite security concerns and my police officials advising against it, I decided to take the initiative... because I was deeply concerned about the issue."

The Chief Minister highlighted several ongoing initiatives aimed at decentralising governance, including the "Cabinet on the Move" programme. "We held Cabinet meetings in Sohra, Jowai, and Tura. The objective behind this initiative was to instill a sense of belonging among the people of the state," he explained.

Addressing concerns about financial implications, Sangma acknowledged the costs involved but stressed that the message of integration was paramount. "We cannot look at this only from the cost perspective. The message of reaching out to the people, involving everyone, and promoting inclusiveness is what matters the most," he stated. "The joy and pride that people feel when they see the Cabinet in their town for the first time are invaluable."

The Chief Minister pointed to ongoing infrastructure projects, including the Rs 170 crore Integrated Administrative Complex under construction in Tura. "Initially, we considered a small office, but we have now expanded the plan. The complex will include rooms for the Chief Minister, all Cabinet Ministers, the Chief Secretary, and other officials. This is a concrete step towards bringing governance closer to the people," Sangma said.

He also mentioned regional integration initiatives, noting that "70-75% of athletes had never been to Jowai before" participating in the Meghalaya Games, which highlighted "the need for greater integration among different regions of our state."

On the possibility of holding Assembly sessions in Tura, Sangma revealed, "I have already been discussing this possibility with the Deputy Chief Minister, the Speaker, and other leaders. We have not reached a conclusion yet, as this requires careful consultation and administrative planning. However, there is no harm in considering it."

Though the resolution was withdrawn after the government's assurance, Sangma expressed openness to forming an all-party committee and engaging with stakeholders, NGOs from across the state. "We all need to put our heads together. This issue requires in-depth discussions, and we will ensure that all voices are heard."

The Chief Minister noted that in the state's 53-year history, no resolution brought by the opposition has ever been passed and accepted by the House, adding that "technical considerations often prevent the ruling party from supporting the resolution" regardless of the issue's importance.