Meghalaya to fund UPSC aspirants clearing prelims, expand coaching support

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has announced a new financial assistance programme for civil services aspirants who clear the preliminary stage of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination, as part of a broader push to improve success rates from the state.

Addressing the issue of low representation in central services, Sangma said the government is “very, very concerned” about civil service clearances and wants to see more candidates succeed. He noted that no single intervention can “resolve everything in one go”, adding that efforts must align with existing systems while adapting to emerging challenges.

Under the proposed initiative, candidates who qualify the prelims will receive direct financial support from the state government to help them prepare for the subsequent stages. The move is expected to ease the financial burden associated with coaching, study materials and travel.

Alongside this, the government is continuing to work through district-level programmes and partnerships with organisations to provide coaching, training and financial aid. Sangma pointed out that an earlier online preparation initiative, launched years ago, had to be discontinued due to the COVID-19 pandemic but is now being gradually restructured.

He also highlighted growing participation from community and religious organisations, particularly in regions such as Garo Hills, where training efforts have begun with government support.

Emphasising a collective approach, Sangma said progress would depend on coordination across society. “Society as a whole… has to work unitedly to make this happen,” he remarked, underlining the need for sustained collaboration between the state, institutions and communities.