In a move to counter claims of prioritising football over cricket, Meghalaya Sports Minister Shakliar Warjri on May 17, announced plans for a major cricket stadium in Ri Bhoi district. The Minister's statement underlined the government's commitment to promoting cricket and providing state-of-the-art infrastructure for the sport.

Warjri also provided an update on the ongoing renovation of the JN Stadium, which is slated for completion by December 2024.

Acknowledging the growing demand for sports infrastructure in Shillong City, the minister assured that the government is actively exploring ways to address this pressing need.