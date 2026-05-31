Meghalaya to get Rs 150 crore high-altitude training centre ahead of National Games 2027

Meghalaya will receive a High-Altitude Training Centre worth Rs 150 crore as part of efforts to strengthen sports infrastructure in the North East, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced during a review meeting in Shillong on May 30.

The announcement came as Mandaviya reviewed preparations for the 39th National Games, which Meghalaya will host in 2027. Expressing confidence in the state's readiness, he said the event was on track to set new standards for the multi-sport competition.

A detailed assessment of venue development, infrastructure projects and overall preparedness was presented during the meeting. Officials also outlined project timelines and highlighted areas requiring additional attention before the Games.

Mandaviya said the National Games should be used to spread awareness about the dangers of doping and urged authorities to educate athletes on its impact.

The review meeting was attended by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse, Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha, Meghalaya Sports Minister Wailadmiki Shylla and sports officials from the eight North Eastern states.

During his three-day visit to the region, the Sports Minister also inaugurated a multipurpose integrated sports indoor hall in Shillong. He said the facility would create opportunities for young athletes and contribute to the growth of sports across Meghalaya and the wider North East.

Highlighting the Centre's focus on sports development in the region, Mandaviya said allocation of sporting resources was no longer determined by a state's size or population. He noted that while the North East accounts for around four per cent of India's population, nearly a quarter of all Khelo India Centres are located in the region.

He added that several districts in the North East have been allotted two Khelo India Centres, compared to one in many other parts of the country, to improve access to training, coaching and grassroots sports development.