Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, during his visit to Wahlyngkhat, Pynursla, announced an allocation of Rs 30 crore for the development of the Living Root Experience Center, aimed at enhancing tourism and preserving the state’s unique natural heritage.

Taking to his official X handle, the Meghalaya CM informed that he visited the site ensuring seamless tourist experience. "At Wahlyngkhat in Pynursla to see the site for the Living Root Experience Center and also the upgradation of the trekking route leading to the beautiful Living Root Bridges for a better experience for tourists and hikers," he wrote on X.

He further shared, "Will also come up with the Wahkhen Residential Music Retreat to give a complete experience of our indigenous culture."

He stated that the the project will also include the upgradation of the trekking route leading to the iconic Living Root Bridges, ensuring a better experience for tourists and hikers.

The Living Root Experience Center will be developed under a Community Public Private Partnership (CPPP) model with active community involvement.

He also revealed plans for a Rs 40 crore Wahkhen Residential Music Retreat, envisioned to offer an immersive cultural experience that celebrates and preserves Meghalaya’s rich indigenous musical traditions.