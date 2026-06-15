Meghalaya to get Rs 3,214 crore highway boost as Nitin Gadkari lays foundation for six key road projects

Meghalaya is set to receive a major infrastructure boost with the launch of six highway projects worth Rs 3,214 crore, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma announced on June 15.

The projects, comprising four new National Highway developments and the upgradation of two existing highway stretches, will be formally launched on June 15 during the North East Infrastructure Summit in New Shillong. Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari will attend the programme.

The four new projects include: Pynursla Bypass (NH-206) – 7.76 km, Rs 564 crore, Dhubri-Phulbari Bridge-Selsella Road (NH-127B) – 31.5 km, Rs 737 crore, Selsella-Goeragre Road (NH-206) – 31.7 km, Rs 504 crore,Tura Bypass (NH-217) – 29 km, Rs 951 crore.

In addition, two existing highway stretches will be upgraded: Shillong-Dawki Road – 10.67 km, Rs 351 crore, Jowai Bypass – 5.44 km, Rs 106 crore

Sharing the development, Sangma said the projects would significantly enhance connectivity and support Meghalaya's economic growth.

Officials stated that the road projects are expected to strengthen inter-district and interstate connectivity, improve transportation infrastructure, and facilitate trade, tourism, and economic activities across the state.

The initiative is being viewed as one of the largest road infrastructure investments in Meghalaya in recent years and is expected to improve travel efficiency and regional integration across the Northeast.