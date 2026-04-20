Meghalaya to hold statewide air raid drill with blackout on April 24

The Union government has asked Meghalaya to carry out a statewide civil defence exercise on April 24, featuring a coordinated mock air raid and a two-minute blackout to test emergency preparedness.

The drill, titled “ARMEX-I 2026”, has been mandated by the Directorate General of Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards under the Ministry of Home Affairs. It will be conducted across all districts and involve multiple agencies, including the armed forces, state police, SDRF, fire and emergency services, and departments such as health and power.

Authorities said the exercise will unfold in two phases. The first phase, scheduled between 3 pm and 4 pm, will simulate emergency response operations such as search and rescue, firefighting, evacuation and medical assistance. A civil defence siren will sound at 3 pm to indicate the start of a mock air raid and again at 4 pm to signal the end of the exercise.

The second phase will take place in the evening, from 6:59 pm to 7:02 pm, and will focus on a coordinated blackout. Residents have been asked to switch off all lights and alternative power sources during the two-minute window following the siren. The “all clear” signal at 7:02 pm will mark the conclusion of the drill.

Officials said traditional village bodies and local institutions will also participate to ensure community-level coordination. The exercise is intended to strengthen civilian response systems in the event of hostile situations or emergencies.

Such mock drills will be conducted twice a year to improve public awareness and readiness, officials added.