Meghalaya's tourism department, in partnership with Meghalayan Age Ltd, is set to host ‘Culinary Cascade 2025’, a three-day food festival from May 1 to 3 at Ward’s Lake, Shillong. The event aims to spotlight Meghalaya’s diverse food traditions while encouraging sustainability and stronger links between consumers and local producers.

Running from 12 pm to 8 pm each day, the festival will feature indigenous ingredients, traditional cooking practices, and modern culinary trends. A major focus will be placed on strengthening farmer-consumer ties, with participation from local producers, including hydroponic farmers, spice cultivators, and homegrown beverage makers. Visitors can sample a wide range of Khasi, Jaintia, and Garo cuisine, alongside locally brewed drinks and coffee.

Live cooking sessions will be led by both international and local culinary names. Jason White, formerly of Michelin-starred restaurant Noma, and celebrated chef Ahmedaki Laloo of A’origins will share the stage with culinary institute representatives, food writers, and practitioners of traditional cooking methods such as fermentation and smoking.

Street food lovers can expect a mix of classic and contemporary offerings, from local favourites like dohsnam and ktung to newer trends like ramen, boba, and progressive baking. The event will also explore food innovation through discussions and exhibits of traditional tools and cooking vessels.

Adding depth to the celebration, a special documentary screening will offer insights into the philosophy behind the festival —a blend of food, culture, climate consciousness, and community engagement.

Entry to the event is free, making it accessible to all. With a scenic venue, live music, and a vibrant mix of food and crafts, ‘Culinary Cascade 2025’ is positioned to be a key cultural highlight for the state this year.