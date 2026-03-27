Meghalaya to host culinary cascade festival in Shillong

Meghalaya will host the latest edition of Culinary Cascade on March 27 and 28 at Ward’s Lake in Shillong, bringing together food, culture and local enterprise in a two-day public event.

Organised by the state’s tourism department in collaboration with Meghalayan Age Limited, the festival is positioned as a platform to promote indigenous cuisine while supporting farmers, food entrepreneurs and small businesses.

The event coincides with SEETI Meghalaya, a six-day cultural programme beginning March 26. As part of the joint programming, visitors will be offered curated dining experiences under the “SEETI Table” initiative.

Culinary Cascade has, over recent editions, emerged as a key tourism event aimed at strengthening the state’s food economy and expanding market access for local producers. Officials said the festival will include food exhibitions, chef-led sessions, product launches and interactive installations designed to showcase Meghalaya’s culinary traditions.

A central attraction will be a “Food Museum”, which will present regional food practices through live demonstrations, digital displays and curated storytelling. Organisers said the installation is intended to highlight the diversity of indigenous food systems in the state.

The festival will feature dishes from Khasi, Jaintia and Garo communities, alongside contemporary adaptations, street food and locally produced beverages and artisanal goods.

Authorities view the event as part of a broader push to develop sustainable tourism and generate economic opportunities linked to agriculture and food production. The state government has in recent years focused on expanding tourism infrastructure and promoting community-based initiatives to position Meghalaya as a distinctive destination.