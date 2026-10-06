Meghalaya to host global buyers, local MSMEs for new market opportunities

Meghalaya is set to bring its micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) face-to-face with buyers from India and abroad as the state hosts the second edition of the Reverse Buyer Seller Meet (RBSM 2.0) on October 8 and 9.

The two-day event, organised by the Department of Commerce and Industries at the State Convention Centre, will bring around 22 international buyers from countries including Bangladesh, Canada, the United States, Uganda, Mauritius, the Netherlands, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, the United Kingdom and Kenya, besides domestic buyers.

Commissioner and Secretary of the Commerce and Industries Department, CVD Diengdoh, said at a press conference on October 6 that the event is being organised under the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) initiative in partnership with the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO).

The meet is aimed at creating direct business-to-business (B2B) opportunities for Meghalaya-based enterprises and verified buyers, potentially helping local businesses access new markets.

Meghalaya has nearly 98,000 registered MSMEs, according to the department. Products from sectors including food processing, honey and bee products, handloom, black pottery, cane and bamboo handicrafts, wood and stone carving, wellness products and water hyacinth-based products will be showcased during the event.

An MSME exhibition will also be held alongside the buyer-seller interactions. Deputy Chief Minister in-charge of Commerce and Industries, Sniawbhalang Dhar, will inaugurate the programme on October 8 as the chief guest.

The department has urged more MSMEs in the state to register with it and make use of such platforms to access new markets, expand operations and create employment opportunities.