Meghalaya to host inaugural Indian Sailing League at Umiam Lake

Meghalaya will host the first edition of the Indian Sailing League (ISL) from March 27 to 31 at the Orchid Water Sports Complex in Umiam Lake, marking one of the largest sailing events in the country. The competition is expected to draw 182 sailors from eight countries, signalling a growing international interest in India’s sailing circuit.

Organised by the Umiam Sailing Club in collaboration with the state’s tourism department and the United De Novo Association of Yachting (UDAY), the league will follow a franchise-based format with 14 teams representing different parts of India. The home side, Shillong Umiam Navigators, will compete alongside teams such as Deccan Skippers, Goa Mariners, Chennai Sailing Knights and Mumbai Meridians.

The event will feature 58 international sailors, adding a competitive edge and global exposure to the inaugural edition. Organisers have announced a total prize pool exceeding Rs 1.5 crore, with team rewards going up to Rs 21 lakh and individual prizes up to Rs 1.5 lakh.

Officials view the selection of Umiam Lake as a strategic move to position Meghalaya as a hub for water sports and adventure tourism. The venue has been developed to meet international standards, aligning with efforts to attract national and global sporting events.

Beyond racing, the five-day event is expected to boost tourism and local engagement. Cultural performances by artists from the Chief Minister’s Meghalaya Grassroots Music Program will run alongside the competition, offering visitors a mix of sport and regional culture.

The league will feature multiple race formats designed to test teams on wind conditions, tactics and speed, providing a competitive platform for both domestic and international sailors. Organisers say the event could play a key role in expanding sailing as a mainstream sport in India while strengthening Meghalaya’s profile as a destination for high-profile events.