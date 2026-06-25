Meghalaya to host international conference on women farmers and sustainable organic agriculture

Meghalaya will host the International Conference on Women Farmers and Sustainable Organic Agriculture on June 26–27, bringing together policymakers, farmers, researchers, advocates and agricultural experts from 10 countries to mark the 2026 United Nations Year of the Woman Farmer.

Co-hosted by the Government of Meghalaya and IFOAM–Organics Asia, and coordinated by the Cold Mountain Food Processing and Marketing Cooperative Society Ltd, the conference aims to highlight the critical role of women farmers in promoting food security, environmental sustainability, rural development and climate-resilient agricultural systems.

The event will be attended by Conrad K Sangma and Karen Mapusua as Guests of Honour, along with several national and international dignitaries.

Held under the theme, “Women Farmers Leading Change Globally for Organic Food Systems,” the conference will serve as a platform for discussions on policy innovation, market access, climate resilience, organic farming practices and the recognition of women's contributions to agriculture worldwide.

Organisers said that while women make up a significant share of the global agricultural workforce, they continue to face challenges related to land ownership, access to finance, technology, markets and decision-making opportunities. The conference seeks to showcase successful initiatives, exchange best practices and encourage stronger commitments towards empowering women farmers.

The event also underscores Meghalaya's growing reputation as a hub for sustainable and organic agriculture and its efforts to promote women-led rural development initiatives.

The conference is expected to conclude with a joint declaration calling for greater recognition, investment and support for women farmers as key contributors to sustainable development, food security and climate resilience.