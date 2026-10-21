Meghalaya is set to host a major karate championship for the first time in nearly 30 years, with around 900 athletes and officials expected to attend the fifth KIO North East Zone Karate Championship at the North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Convocation Hall from October 22 to 24.

The three-day event is being organised by the All Meghalaya Karate-Do Association (AMKA) under the aegis of the Karate India Organisation (KIO), with support from the state’s Department of Sports and Youth Affairs. The championship will bring together karatekas from across the North East, with participants competing in different age groups and disciplines.

AMKA president Hunlang Lytan said the association was proud to host an event of this scale after nearly three decades. He said the championship would feature competitions in kata and kumite across the sub-junior, cadet, junior, under-21 and senior categories, with around 20 international-level karatekas among the expected participants.

Meghalaya will field a contingent of 296 karatekas, comprising 152 men and 144 women. Athletes from six other North Eastern states are also expected to participate, with Mizoram being the only state not taking part.

Lytan said the participation reflected the enthusiasm of young karatekas in the region and expressed hope that the home contingent would deliver a strong performance. Meghalaya’s karatekas won 62 medals at the previous edition of the championship, held in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, last year.

The state team will be accompanied by coaches, assistant coaches, team managers and a physiotherapist to provide technical guidance and support throughout the competition. Mingson Rymbai and Arjun Sewa will serve as head coaches, while Wandashisha Warjri and Ronald L Nonglait will be the assistant coaches.

Laiarisa Nongrum, Beautiful Mary Mylliem, Rose Mary Tympuin, Junita Rani and Aihunlang Makdoh will manage the team, while Sharailang Nongneng Shanpru will serve as the physiotherapist.

Beyond the regional competition, the championship will also serve as a qualifying event for the KIO Inter-Zonal Karate Championship 2026, scheduled to be held in New Delhi on December 16 and 17. The results will determine which athletes advance to the next level of competition.

The opening day, October 22, will be dedicated to the KIO Referee and Coaches Seminar and Examination. Twenty-one participants from Meghalaya will attend the programme, which will be conducted by Premjit Sen, chairman of the KIO Referee Commission.

The karate competitions will take place on October 23 and 24, with the formal inauguration scheduled for October 23. Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Wailadmiki Shylla will inaugurate the championship, while department director Alertson Nongbri will attend as the guest of honour. KIO president Bharat Sharma is also expected to be present.

AMKA has constituted several committees and sub-committees to oversee arrangements for the event. Lytan is the chairman of the organising committee, while AMKA general secretary Ksan Kupar Warjri is the organising secretary. AMKA patron Ransom Sutnga and adviser Aiborlang Shabong are providing guidance to the organisers.

Warjri said the association aimed to ensure that the championship was conducted smoothly while giving visiting teams a positive experience of Shillong and Meghalaya.

He said the event would also provide an opportunity to showcase the state’s ability to host major sporting competitions and promote its sporting culture and hospitality.

Sutnga congratulated AMKA’s office-bearers on bringing the championship to Meghalaya, describing it as an important opportunity for the state’s karate community. He also highlighted the event’s relevance to preparations for the 39th National Games, scheduled to be held in Meghalaya in 2027, and thanked the state government for supporting the association.

Shabong also acknowledged the government’s assistance, expressing hope that the championship would help local athletes demonstrate their abilities and open up opportunities to compete at higher levels.

AMKA senior coach Donboklang Lyngdoh said preparing nearly 300 karatekas for a competition of this scale required considerable effort from the coaching team.

He said the coaches and assistant coaches were working together to prepare the athletes for the challenge, adding that Assam and Arunachal Pradesh were expected to provide strong competition. Despite the challenge, he expressed confidence that Meghalaya’s contingent would strive to bring honours to the state.